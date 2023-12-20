Mahungela’s bail application resumes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The bail application of 21-year-old murder and rape accused Bafana Mahungela will continue in the Alexandra Magistrate’s court in Johannesburg.

He was arrested for the murder of 34-year-old Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts in October on the morning her body was discovered in a ditch at George Lea Park, in Sandton.

During the hearing yesterday, the state presented pictures that were taken from the scene of the crime that show Mahungela following Kluyts the morning her body was discovered.

Other photos of him show him wearing clothing belonging to Kluyts.

Mahungela told the court that the only crime he was guilty of was stealing Kluyts’ clothing.

“On that day, the crime that I committed was taking her clothes. I have never committed crimes before. When the police came to me and asked me, I did not deny it. I did say that I took the clothes. When they asked me to open my phone, I did. I did not resist anything. They searched my room and I complied with everything because I know that I did not commit the crime. The only crime that I will agree to is that I did take the clothes and throw them away.”

VIDEO: Bafana Mahungela bail hearing:



Additional reporting by Prabashini Moodley.