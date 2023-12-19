Mahungela pleads for bail stating he’s never committed crime before

He told the court that he complied with law enforcement since his arrest and he has no intention of running away.

The student is accused of raping and and murdering 34-year-old Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts in October.

Mahungela told the court that the only crime he is guilty of, is stealing Kluyts clothing and not the murder.

“On that day, the crime that I committed was talking her clothes. I have never committed crimes before. When the police came to me and ask me, I did not deny it. I did say that I took the clothes. When they asked me to open my phone, I did. I did not resist anything. They searched my room and I complied with everything because I know that I did not commit the crime. The only crime that I will agree to is that I did take the clothes and throw them away.”

VIDEO | Kirsten Kluyts Murder | Accused Bafana Mahungela bail hearing: