The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member David Mahlobo, has pleaded with party members to accept the final results of the 9th Free State conference in Bloemfontein.

This comes after almost half of the delegates abandoned the conference, with some claiming that elections were rigged. Some of the supporters of Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela said they were not entirely satisfied with the elections results.

Aggrieved members are threatening legal action after former provincial ANC Treasurer Mxolisi Dukwana was elected chairperson. Mahlobo has pleaded with members to embrace the newly-elected leadership.

“Let them respect the views of the conference which is a majority those that they never seen the day of light, let them respect, let them raise the outcome. Even those that their views were able to succeed, they have a duty and more responsibility to ensure that everybody is in the fold of the anc, they’re not boss and not behave like their victors.”

ANC 9th Free State Elective Conference concluding: