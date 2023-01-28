Mahlengi Bhengu has been appointed chief spokesperson of the African National Congress.

Bhengu was the first chairperson of the Umsobomvu Youth Fund many years ago before it was renamed the National Youth Development Agency in 2009.

She was elected into the new ANC National Executive Committee at the ANC’s National Conference in December 2022.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says due to the workload of their communications team, they have decided to have more than one spokesperson with Bhengu being among them. She replaces Pule Mabe.

Anc Chief spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu . pic.twitter.com/csQT5iESeZ — ANC SG & RSA MINISTER| Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) January 27, 2023