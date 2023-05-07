The cross-examination of former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is expected to resume in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

On Friday, Mahlangu told the court the decision to relocate over 3 000 mental health patients from Life Esidimeni facilities was taken jointly with the provincial PEC and that she had to comply with it.

Friday’s proceedings below:

She denied that mental health patients were not included in the department’s priority budget.

Ober 140 of them died during the relocation period, and while some died being accommodated at ill equipped and unlicensed NGOs in 2016.

This after the Gauteng Provincial Health Department shut the Life Esidimeni facilities citing severe financial restraints.