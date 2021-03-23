The slow decay of the city is driving investors away.

Mahikeng residents and the business fraternity have raised concern about the poor state of infrastructure and service delivery in the North West capital. They say the city seems to be losing its spark.

Most of the infrastructure has seriously deteriorated or become white elephants like the uniquely designed sport venue, Mmabatho Stadium. It used to host international sporting events, but the only action it sees today is learner drivers using its parking areas to practice their driving skills.

” I don’t think one would want to invest in a city like this, that is not developing. The infrastructure is poor as you can see the old buildings that are not maintained. The roads are bad. There is a lot of things that cannot attract the investors,” says Bophirima Business Forum’s Katlego Rakuba.

Some residents have raised concern about the state of the city.

“They need to get rid of the ANC, everybody here. This is not the road. When it’s rainy, it’s a dam,” says a concerned resident.

“Mahikeng is going nowhere. In town, there are potholes all over the place,” adds another resident.

Serious intervention is needed if the city is to return to its former glory.

Olebogeng Daw is an economist at the North West University.

“What we are facing in this province is a lack of political will. We need political will to take policies that are relevant to our situation.”

While there seems to be no proper plan to save the city, residents hope that it will not go to complete ruins under their watch.