Mahikeng motorcyclists praise SANRAL’s safety training initiative

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Motorcyclists in Mahikeng in the North West have commended the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) for holding a Motorcycle Road Safety Training campaign to create awareness about safety measures for motorcyclists, who are among the most vulnerable road users.

According to the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa, speed is a significant factor in motorcycle crashes. However, SANRAL believes that most road accidents involving motorcycles are also caused by lack of skills.

SANRAL’s motorcycle road and safety lead trainer, Sfiso Themba, says the road safety training campaign will equip motorcyclists sufficiently to reduce accidents.

“We need to make sure that bikers learn how to share the road with motorists. Once they have acquired the necessary skills, they will know how to use their bikes with the right etiquette, allowing them to get home safely.”

The initiative also attracted motorcyclists from neighbouring Botswana, and they believe that this awareness training will sharpen their skills and help to avoid road accidents.

“Based on the number of accidents that bikers normally face on the road, this training will be helpful for all riders. It will allow all of us to learn how to stop in case of an emergency and how to maneuverer the road and keep ourselves safe.”

VIDEO: SANRAL Motorcycle road safety training campaign in North West