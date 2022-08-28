Lonely Park village, near Mahikeng in the North West, exploded in jubilation following, Tete Dijana’s 2022 Comrades Marathon victory. Lonely Park, is Dijana’s home village. Dijan’s team-mate Edward Mothibi, also resident from Mahikeng, obtained second position. He won the Comrades Marathon in 2019.

North West MEC for Sports, Arts & Culture and the Mahikeng mayor, have hailed their victory as a pride for the North West province.

Celebrating their hero’s 95th Comrade Marathon victory, the celebrating crowd gathered at Dijana’s home following his victory. His family says his hardwork and determination — finally paid off. Dijana’s uncle, Thabiso Dijana…

“Today I am smiling at his victory. I am so proud. I believed that he would win”, says Tete’s uncle, Thabiso Dijana.

Dijana comments after his victory

#Comrades2022 winner Tete Dijana reacts after winning the 90km Down Run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in 5 hours 30 minutes and 38 seconds, collecting the prize money of R260 000. 🎥 #SABCSport journalist @CharlesBaloyi_ #SABCSportAthletics pic.twitter.com/LRljgRgGXv — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) August 28, 2022

As the community celebrates Dijana’s victory, they say his victory proves that a person’s backround cannot determine his future.

“Tete has proved to us that it does not matter where you work, either security or a garden boy. It does not matter the village you come from, that should not determine your future”, says a community member.

Dijana is a security guard at the North West University. His employer,Colin David, congratulated him on his victory.

“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our employee Tete Dijana in the milestone he has achieved today, in winning the 2022 Comrades Marathon”, says David.

Dijana’s colleagues also expressed excitment at his victory…

“I wish to carry him up there. He put Mahikeng on the map. We never expected this. We are so happy”, says his colleague.

Watch the 2022 Comrades Marathon story: