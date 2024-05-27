Mahikeng elderly unable to cast special votes due to ID issue

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Senior citizens at Lapa la Botlhe Age Care Centre in Mahikeng, North West, have not been able to cast their special votes after the centre failed to meet the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) deadline for applications.

The centre’s representative Susan Kereeditse says one of the challenges was that they only have copies of the IDs of the elderly, while by law, people can only vote with their original IDs.

The IEC is holding special votes on Monday and Tuesday.