The Moshawane Cycling Club in Mahikeng, North West, in conjunction with Sanral used Human Rights Day to raise road safety awareness by hosting a cycle ride in town on Tuesday.

This as cyclists are at high risk of getting injured and killed on the country’s roads.

Moshawane Cycling Club Coach Phumzile Bekwape says their main concern is impatient motorists

“We are only having that problem but now it seems like motorists are coming to the party. Usually, before they use to give us that grief but now they see a need of giving us a shared road because our motto is hashtag let’s share the road.”

Meanwhile, Progress Hlahla, regional manager for Sanral in the northern region, says they want to reduce the number of road fatalities prior to the Easter holidays and beyond.

Hlahla says, “We are all aware that 12 to 14 000 lives are lost each year on our national roads and in all roads as a country and these numbers are too high. We need all to act decisively to reduce them so in this initiative we are partnering to ensure that at the end of the decade, we reduce these fatalities significantly.”

“We are heading now to Easter and there are going to be a lot of people on the roads and we think by intervening now, we hopefully start to see the number reduced on fatalities as we go to these holidays.”