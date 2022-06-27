The community of Mahikeng in the North West has called on police to intensify investigations into the selling of body parts.

This comes after the body of Baitibadi Maduna (42) was found in bushes in the Dithakong East area recently. Some of her body parts were missing.

The body of her 48-year-old partner, Macdonald Stevens was found nearby.

Stab wounds

The lifeless bodies of Stevens and his girlfriend Maduna were found in the bushes in Dithakong East village last week Sunday and Tuesday, respectively. They both had stab wounds, and Steven’s taxi was stolen.

Families of the deceased are distraught and are on a quest for justice.

Maduna’s daughter, Phemelo Mokaila says her mother was a bubbly person, energetic and outspoken person.

“She never bottled things in her hearts. When she didn’t appear at work for two days that is when we knew that something was wrong because she loved her work.”

Stevens’ aunt, Jeanette Stevens wants justice to be served.

“They must not take in these suspects, only to let them go. We must not see lenient sentences because that will lead to their early release while our children, our son, Sonnyboy is underground. We don’t blame people who take matters into their own hands, this is painful.”

Traumatised

This gruesome murder traumatised the community members who now fear for their lives.

“We are scared. We don’t even know if we are safe. We would love police to increase their presence,” says one commuity member.

“We are shocked. We never see these types of gruesome killings in our area,” said another.

Residents suspect that Maduna’s body parts might have been sold. They have called on relevant authorities to investigate the alleged trading of body parts.

Ward Councillor Mbali Phetha says they would like for the government to investigate thoroughly and search for those people who are buying parts because there are many killings of this nature in the country.

“We want to investigate and search for people buying parts from these perpetrators. They are the ones encouraging this sort of crime. Government must extensively look into this.”

Two suspects have been arrested over the weekend and will appear in court on Monday. They face two counts of kidnapping, two counts of murder, and carjacking.

Stevens’ taxi was found stripped in Lenasia, South of Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, two more bodies were found in the same policing precinct over the weekend.

Police have opened inquest dockets and post-mortems are under way.