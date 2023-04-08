Some churches in Mahikeng have condemned the commercialization of churches, saying the practice is tainting the image of the church and deviating from its purpose.

Congregants say they are increasingly being asked for exorbitant amounts for the church and they are not always sure how these funds are used.

This emerged during the Good Friday church services held at various churches in Mahikeng in the North West, where some churches took a moment to speak out against religious leaders who run churches for financial gain.

Repent

Presiding elder at the ST Johns Apostolic Faith Mission, Kgalalelo Mosiane elaborates, “They need to repent and change because a man’s heart is meant to be God’s home. So if they concentrate on money, many people are not going to come to church. We pray for them without requesting money.”

Other church leaders say churches that financially exploit their congregations have created misconceptions about the church.

Religious leaders lambasted for commercialising religion

They urged churches to be transparent and honest about how the money contributed by the congregation is used. Church elders at the URCSA in Mahikeng, Ziwele Zizi and Salome Lekone had this to say.

“Church to run, there must be money. I mean any organisation to run, there must be money. If you look, our people are wasting money on other things, but when it comes to church, they have this problem. So, churches need money,” says Zizi.

Lekone adds, “There are some debts that we have to pay in the church such as water and electricity, and some of our branches, maybe they attend church in a shack, so we have to build a church for them.”

Poor congregants

Meanwhile, the youth say it is worrying how some religious leaders live lavish lifestyles at the expense of the congregation – many of whom are struggling financially.

“We can just see from the lifestyles of pastors that they prioritise more on the flashiness, the cars, the clothes they wear than actually coming to church and providing healing for people. I mean the economy is already tough as it is. Now you’re coming to church and you’re being made to pay for certain things,” says one youth.

Another youth adds, “You find that you’re told that the certain amount of money you put out to church will multiply whereas it doesn’t even happen. You find that pastors are the ones that are thriving more than the congregation itself.”