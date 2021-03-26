Magufuli took office in 2015 on a ticket of anti-corruption after serving for many years in various cabinet portfolios.

The late former Tanzanian president John Magufuli will be laid to rest on Friday in his home district of Chato.

The government has called on the elderly children and those with comorbilities not to attend the burial ceremony, but rather to watch the service on television.

Since his death thousands have lined up the streets around the country when his body was taken to different regions.

Last respects for late President John Magufuli in Tanzania:

A mother and her two children as well as two other relatives, also children, were killed in a stampede that occurred at a stadium in the port city of Dar es Salaam where hundreds of people were paying their last respects to Magufuli earlier this week. It remains unclear what triggered the stampede.

Magufuli passed away last week Wednesday from heart complications.

On Monday nine heads of state, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, joined his successor, Samia Suluhu Hassan and other Tanzanians in the capital Dodoma to pay their last respects.

Tanzania has declared 21-days of mourning, with flags flying at half-mast for the period.