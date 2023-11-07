Magudumana will have to petition the SCA: Expert

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Legal analyst Dikeledi Moeti says Dr. Nandipha Magudumana will have to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge the decision of the High Court in Bloemfontein to dismiss her bail application.

Acting Judge Melissa Jordaan said Magudumana was a main role player in the escape of the convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester.

Magudumana challenged the decision of the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court to dismiss her bail application.

Moeti says Magudumana was also found with different passports that were not stamped.

She says her chances of being released on bail are slim as she has been found to be a flight risk.

“She still has the legal route to go through, she can still approach the SCA for petitioning it in order to get it, but it’s not going to be successful on the basis that first, remember on the conditions of bail application she is a flight risk; found with different passports that were not stamped; and she does not have an address currently.”

