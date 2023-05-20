Dr Nandipha Magudumana has filed an urgent application for the Free State High Court to declare her arrest in Tanzania and deportation to South Africa unlawful.

Magudumana was arrested on April 7, 2023 alongside convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester in Arusha.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May last year, in a staged suicide which allegedly involved assistance from employees of the facility.

Magudumana whose now facing charges that include aiding and abetting a convicted criminal also wants the court to nullify the criminal charges brought against her and that she be immediately discharged from arrest.

The matter will be heard by the high court in Bloemfontein on Thursday, May 25.

#ThaboBester [DEVELOPING] #DrNandiphaMagudumana is headed to court and wants her arrest and ‘abduction’ in Tanzania declared ‘Wrongful & unlawful’ Matter to be heard in Free State High Court on Thursday, May 25th.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/YbyAQ5zzJJ — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) May 20, 2023

Meanwhile, on Friday, the bail application of five people accused of aiding and abetting Bester’s prison escape, has been postponed to May 23 for arguments, before judgment is delivered.

The defence is adamant that the state has not linked the five accused to the incident and submitted in court that there is no tangible evidence that their clients pose a threat if granted bail.

Earlier, Masilo Koenane, the legal representative for accused six in the case, submitted in court that the state witness does not have proof that Motanyane Masukela assisted Bester to escape from prison.

Koenane has also clarified that his client has not been dismissed by G4S security but is on suspension.

Friday’s court proceedings below: