Dr Nandipha Magudumana will pursue other legal avenues following Tuesday’s setback by the high court.

Magudumana’s lawyer, Machini Motloung has confirmed that after consulting with her at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Services in Kroonstad.

Magudumana is contemplating to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) or approaching the Constitutional Court following the Free State High Court decision to dismiss her application for leave to appeal.

Magudumana wanted the High Court to grant her a permission to appeal against it’s decision at the SCA but Judge Phillip Loubser said he is not convinced that the Higher Court will reach a different conclusion.

Magudumana wants to appeal the High Court decision that dismissed her matter with costs, to declare her arrest in Tanzania unlawful.

