An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Easter Island region in the Pacific Ocean near Chile on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 33 km, the EMSC said.

#Earthquake (#sismo) confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M6.4 || 704 km NW of Остров Пасхи (#Chile) || 15 min ago (local time 11:28:48). Follow the thread for the updates👇 pic.twitter.com/tROH1GZLnI — EMSC (@LastQuake) July 12, 2022

Chile’s National Emergency Office (ONEMI) said the earthquake did not generate conditions for a tsunami on Chile’s coasts.

“There are no reports of damage,” said Nicolas Banda, a spokesperson at ONEMI, adding that the agency’s office in Valparaiso was in contact with the island.

Banda said the earthquake struck 699 km northwest of the island and its infrastructure is built to withstand a quake of that magnitude at that distance.