TKZee member Kabelo Mabalane has broken down while paying tribute to his late follow band member Tokollo Tshabalala.

Mabalane was speaking at the funeral service for the late kwaito star at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg.

Tshabalala, a kwaito musician who was popularly known as ‘Magesh’ passed away on Monday following an epileptic seizure, at the age of 45.

Mabalane has fond memories of Tshabalala.

“Magesh taught me to believe in myself. Magesh saw in me what I didn’t see in me for the longest time. He saw it from day one. He taught me how to be brave, he taught me how to be fearless. I would like to take this moment to honour Mr and Mrs Tshabalala. I’d like to thank you. I forced myself to be one of your children. You had four children, I was your fifth child, you clothed me, you fed me, you supported me. I’m the man that I am today because of you,” says an emotionally distraught Mabalane.

Kabelo Mabalane pays tribute to his friend: