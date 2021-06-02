Ace Magashule was suspended after he refused to step aside in accordance with his party's resolutions.

The much-awaited case of the ANC’s suspended Secretary-General, Ace Magashule is expected to be heard before the end of June. A full bench of the High Court is expected to hear the matter.

The National Executive Committee had ordered him to publicly apologise to ANC branches after he wrote a suspension letter to party President Cyril Ramaphosa, but he refused and instead took the matter to court.

Magashule has sought the services of Senior Council, Advocate Dali Mpofu. He wants his suspension to be nullified.

Magashule’s behaviour ‘unprecedented’

Last week, Ramaphosa described Magashule’s conduct as both shocking and unprecedented.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the constitution of the party has been put to the test.

“The party is certainly not in crisis. Unfortunately, the constitution of the ANC has been taken on trial. The party has already issued a statement stating that it will be opposing the application by the Secretary-General. But when courts are then approached in the manner that they have been approached, the ANC ought to act to protect and defend its own constitution and also to protect and defend its own decisions.”

‘Mpofu has a right to discharge his professional duties’

Meanwhile, some have questioned Mpofu’s decision to represent both Magashule and former President Jacob Zuma in his corruption case.

EFF leader Julius Malema says Mpofu has a right to discharge his professional duties, without fear and the party will not interfere in his private responsibilities.

“Any doctor of the EFF can treat Jacob Zuma when he’s sick; they have taken a professional oath and we should allow that. We can’t say to a doctor, ‘when Zuma is sick, you can’t treat him;’ they will be contravening their legal oath. The same applies to legal counsel. We must allow them to do their work without any political interference; we must respect their professional responsibilities. We can’t say a charted accountant of the EFF can’t audit the books of the ANC; that would be encroaching them in their personal and professional space. We are going to end up telling people who to date and who not to date. Let people conduct their professional jobs. When it comes to politics, Dali conducts his work without fear; when it comes to his profession, he doesn’t consult us.”

