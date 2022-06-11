Suspended ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule says he supports the three disgruntled party members in the Free State, who have filed papers in the High Court in Bloemfontein.

The members are questioning the status of the party’s Interim Provincial Committee (IPC). The IPC’s time in office has been extended from nine months to a full year.

The structure was established after disgruntled party members won a Supreme Court of Appeal bid, which declared the Free State ANC Provincial Committee illegitimate and unconstitutional.

Magashule says the interim structure has failed to implement the National Executive Commitee’s instructions.

“The branches are going to court because you cannot do what the national executive committee has instructed. It has never happened in any other province, and I will support those structures as they go to court. They know that they don’t have support of branches in this province so they will try all the tricks and we won’t allow that thing to happen,” added Magashule.

