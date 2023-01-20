The case against the former African National Congress (ANC) secretary general, who is also the former premier of Free State, Ace Magashule has been postponed to the 5th of May pending the matter in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Magashule is among 18 accused persons and companies who appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court. They face more than 70 charges of corruption and money laundering, relating to the alleged irregular awarding of the R255-million asbestos roof removal contract.

A scuffle nearly erupted inside the Free State High Court when Magashuile was prevented from entering Court G by security personnel. This is despite Magashule telling the security personnel that he’s being instructed to be in court on time.

Security resisted to give way until senior court personnel intervened. This is what transpired before the case was postponed.

“I’m one person allowed in this court. You don’t start without me. I’m allowed, it’s not entitled. You are not doing me a privilege. You don’t want to understand. It’s not the first time today you have changed. We are trying to accommodate everybody here. Today there you are changing things,” says Magashule.

Magashule says the delay in his asbestos case was a tactic to prevent him from contesting the ANC December 2022 conference. He says he remains unfazed by the court challenge and he is eager for the matter to be finalised.

“But they know there’s no case, they just wanted to prevent me from standing in the ANC December conference 2022. So it has passed. I hope that this case will speedily be resolved, I am ready. Because I know I have not done anything wrong. I’ve not stolen any cent of government. I’m ready. I’m still alive, my political life is still intact I’m still rooted amongst our masses, I’m still there.”

The number of supporters who are always at court when Magashule and his coaccused appeared has decreased. Security was tight inside and outside the court precinct.

VIDEO: Asbestos Roof Trial – ‘NPA doesn’t have a case, this is all political’: Ace Magashule