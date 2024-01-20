Magashule denies collapsing services when he was Premier

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President of the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) Ace Magashule has rejected accusations that he collapsed services in the Free State during his tenure as Premier. Magashule is in the Free State’s Lejweleputswa region to garner support for his newly formed political party. He says he will form a coalition with like-minded Black African parties.

Act more and less talk. That’s what the leader of the African Congress for Transformation advocates for. He denounced those who point fingers at him for collapsed services in the Free State. He believes jobs are key to economic freedom and not handouts.

“R350 is not enough for our people, our people want jobs, if you give them jobs, they’ll build their own houses, and that’s what ACT is going to do. We don’t talk, we act, and you look at the back of our t-shirt, we act against education exclusion, landlessness,” says Magashule.

Magashule says he will work with like-minded Black African parties, not leaving out Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto Wesizwe party.

“Black African parties, which champion black economic transformation. We don’t want people who are captured by white monopoly, but we’ll work with everybody. We’ll see how elections go, but we’re confident very confident, the people of Free State, the people of South Africa,”

Supporters are upbeat and say they’ve found a new political home.

“I joined ACT because I need the changes, the way I see they’ll do something better,” a supporter says.

“I’m actually representing the LGBTQI+ in Lejweleputswa and we found a home in ACT,” another supporter explains.

Magashule and his entourage will crisscross Lejweleputswa over the next few days.

Video: ACT president Ace Magashule visits Lejweleputswa District Municipality