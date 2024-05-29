Magashule criticises IEC for dismissing ACT regional ballot contest

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African Congress for Transformation leader Ace Magashule says there’s nothing that excites him after voting in these elections.

Magashule says the IEC did not do justice by disallowing them to be on the regional ballot.

He voted this morning at the AME church in the Tumahole township of Parys in the northern Free State, flanked by his supporters.

Our President-General @ace_magashule comments on the alleged irregularities by the IEC in the current National elections. Transparency and fairness are non-negotiable in our democracy. #VoteACT #VoteACT2024 Ace Magashule #saelection24 #elections2024 eNCA #VoetsekANC MK and… pic.twitter.com/fvnKA44oSA — African Congress for Transformation (@actonlinesa) May 28, 2024

He says services have never been the same in the Free State ever since he left as a Premier.

“We were robbed by the IEC for refusing to allow us to be in the regional paper because in 2021 the ANC did the same thing, technical glitches. This morning at 11 o’clock as I listened to the news, IEC is complaining about technical glitches. Is it not what we went to court about technical glitches because ours was just to load the names of candidates? So is there justice, I don’t know, I don’t think so.”

