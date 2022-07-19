The four men accused of the murder of former ANC Youth League Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa are expected back in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Sbonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana, Mlungisi Ncalane and the alleged hitman Sibusiso Ncengwa are charged with Magaqa’s murder in 2017.

On Monday, the matter was adjourned to allow one of the accused, Mlungisi Ncalane, to be sent for a psychiatric evaluation.

Ncalane is expected back in court on Tuesday. His legal team asked the court to evaluate his fitness to stand trial.

Another suspect, Sibusiso Ncengwa, is expected to join the other three suspects.

On Monday Ncengwa was not present in court. It is believed that the State could not initially locate the prison he was being held in.

However, later in the day, State prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba told Judge Kate Pillay they had ascertained that Ncengwa was being held at the Kokstad Correctional Services Facility in southern KwaZulu-Natal.

