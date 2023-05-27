Magalies Water says it is working on a plan to control the invasive hyacinth in the Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West.

The plant species is covering large parts of the dam yet again despite numerous interventions.

The water utility says since 2019, insects have been released to tackle the hyacinth as part of a project of the Rhodes University’s Centre for Biological Control.

Magalies Water’s spokesperson David Magae.

“It’s safe to say that we know that the plant has had a negative effect on the eco-tourism of Hartbeespoort Dam and the greater Madibeng Local Municipality area. We have officially been appointed by the Department of Water and Sanitation as an implementing agent to manage the crocodile west catchment area which includes the dam and in due course we will be communicating in more detail the kind of plans we will be taking in that three year period to remedy the issues in that catchment area and the Hartbeespoort Dam.”

Media Statement: Magalies Water Officially Appointed as Implementing Agent for Developing a Water Resource Management Plan for the Crocodile West Catchment pic.twitter.com/m7SOztFFvF — Magalies Water (@MagaliesWaterZA) May 25, 2023

