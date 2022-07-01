The Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 35-year-old Mafisa Kgantso to 15 years imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend Ntswaki Matsobe.

Kgantso has also been declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The court heard evidence that Kgantso and his girlfriend had an argument in September 2019 at a tavern in Boitekong outside Rustenburg.

The convict, who accused his girlfriend of having an affair, attacked and stabbed her several times.

North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh says Kgantso was also sentenced to 12 months for the assault of Bochire Ramoadha at the same crime scene.

“Excellent investigation work by sergeant Karabo Monyatsi of the Boitekong detectives that led to the arrest of Kgantso one day after the incident was reported. Kgantso was found guilty of murder and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GNH) and ultimately sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for murder and 12 months for assault GBH. The provincial commissioner commended the investigating officer and prosecution for securing the sentence and reiterated that those who perpetrate gender-based violence will be shown no mercy.”

Gender-based violence a pandemic

The gender-based violence has been called the second pandemic as women and children around the world experience increased levels of violence from their intimate partners.

In November last year, a United Nations Human Rights Committee found systemic failures to address gender-based violence in South Africa.

In combating this, the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women called for the country to provide comprehensive training for judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officers in this area.

The committee also called for the strict application of criminal law provisions against gender-based violence, and gender-sensitive investigation and interrogation methods.

It further added that in the absence of a specific criminal offence of domestic violence, the state should take legislative measures to specifically criminalise and publicly prosecute domestic violence.

Meanwhile, Gender activists are calling for harsh sentences for gender-based violence perpetrators.

In the video below, Advocate Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, director of women’s empowerment organisation, WISE4AFRIKA, reiterates this call:

-Additional reporting by Sherwin Bryce-Pease