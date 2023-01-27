The court case against alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, has had to be postponed yet again after he refused to leave his prison cell at Pollsmoor in Tokai.

The case was postponed to 10 February in the Western Cape High Court.

These were supposed to be pre-trial proceedings.

During his last court appearance, his lawyers indicated that they would consider referring him for mental evaluation.

Mafe was arrested after a fire broke out at Parliament about a year ago.

The blaze destroyed huge parts of the National Assembly.

Mafe faces several charges including arson, terrorism and theft.

The video below is reporting more on the story: