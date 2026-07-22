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Maduna denies granting amnesty outside legal prescripts

Former Justice Minister Dr Penuell Maduna pictured at the TRC Cases Inquiry in Newtown, Johannesburg on 21 July 2026.
  • Former Justice Minister Dr Penuell Maduna pictured at the TRC Cases Inquiry in Newtown, Johannesburg on 21 July 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @TRC_inquiry
Busi Chimombe

Former Justice Minister Penuell Maduna has told the TRC Cases Inquiry in Newtown, Johannesburg, that he always insisted on the application of the law.

This is in relation to a meeting that he, former Police Minister Charles Nqakula and former apartheid generals attended in Cape Town in February 2003.

Maduna says that the generals had attempted to negotiate post-TRC legislation, which would not have required full disclosure in the democratic state.

The inquiry earlier heard testimony attributing delays in the investigation and prosecution of TRC Cases to a secret agreement between leaders of the former apartheid government and the ANC.

Maduna appeared before the inquiry on Tuesday.

“There has never been a decision made by me or in my presence to afford any amnesty outside the legal prescripts, regardless of whether such person fought for or against the apartheid regime. This is despite some contending that we intervene by providing blanket amnesty to our comrades without them making full disclosure of the crimes that they may have committed. The law simply did not provide for this.”

Earlier, former Scorpions head, Geophrey Ledwaba, admitted to the TRC Cases Inquiry that he gave incorrect evidence on Section 7 of the National Prosecuting Authority Act.

He says he relied on an outdated document kept at home, not the actual Act, mistakenly using DSO Circular 1 of 2000, which excluded TRC-related matters from investigation.

VIDEO | Former Scorpions head Ledwaba admits error at TRC Inquiry:

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