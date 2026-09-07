Madonsela’s Section 89 Committee recommendation rescinding challenged

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) filed papers in the Western Cape High Court challenging the decision of Parliament’s Section 89 Committee to rescind the recommendation of Advocate Thandazani Griffiths Madonsela, as its chief evidence leader.

The EFF is asking the court to have this decision declared unlawful and set aside.

It says it was an abuse of process on the part of the African National Congress (ANC).

Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote to Parliament raising his reservations about Madonsela in terms of two instances of conflict of interest.

He said he removed Madonsela as an appointee to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) shortly after the 2022 interviews for the appointment of the Chief Justice and therefore there is a reasonable apprehension that he may harbor a sense of grievance towards him.

His second reservation relates to public comments that Madonsela made with regards to the Phala Phala theft during an engagement with an ANC study group.

Last week, 18 MPs voted in favour of Madonsela’s removal while nine MPs wanted to retain him.

EFF challenges decision on Adv. Griffiths Madonsela SC