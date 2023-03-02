Former Public Protector Professor Thuli Madonsela will now appear before the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into the fitness of currently suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office. Madonsela will appear on Monday and Tuesday next week.

The chairperson of inquiry, Qubudile Dyantyi confirmed this following the evidence of Public Protector Chief Investigator Rodney Mataboge.

The committee had decided on Wednesday to abandon Madonsela’s oral evidence after there was confusion about who should lead her. To the surprise of some members, Dyantyi announced that he had offered the dates to the former Public Protector.

“On behalf of all of you yesterday we wrote to clarify issue and we went back to them and said we are still offering Monday and Tuesday. And that’s the proposal that Mpofu is saying they will take it up on Monday and lead Madonsela and we will conclude that.”