Madlanga report urges action against crime intelligence officials

The Madlanga Commission has recommended that disciplinary proceedings and criminal investigations be instituted against suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, Witness G and alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi.

The commission says criminal prosecutions should follow if sufficient evidence is found.

The recommendations are contained in the commission’s second interim report, which has been noted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya elaborates: “The report revisits the recommendation and referrals made in the first interim report in respect of the South African Police Service (SAPS) based on prima facie evidence and, with one exception, confirms these recommendations now that the relevant implicated parties have appeared before the Commission to give evidence. The report also sets out new recommendations and referrals made by the Commission on the basis of evidence heard since the start of 2026.”

In February, Sibiya denied receiving impalas from attempted murder accused, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Evidence before the Madlanga Commission shows that Sibiya forwarded images of two impalas that were in distress, to Lieutenant-General Hilda Senthumule.

The images were sent to Senthumule two days after Matlala allegedly delivered them.

But Sibiya maintains that the delivery of the animals from Matlala did not happen.

BREAKING | Madlanga Commission recommends prosecution of top crime intelligence officials