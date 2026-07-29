Madlanga questions PFMA case against Masemola

Former head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Advocate Andrea Johnson has testified before the Madlanga Commission about charges brought against suspended National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola for allegedly contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

Masemola faces four counts of contravening Section 38 of the PFMA in connection with a contract awarded to Medicare24 Tshwane District, a company linked to attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Johnson was questioned on whether IDAC had acted within its legal mandate when charging Masemola.

Johnson explained that Masemola had been alerted to irregularities in the contract by General Matlou from the risk audit division of the police, and had failed to act in his capacity as accounting officer.

“General Matlou from the risk audit of the police brought it to the attention of the then commissioner to say that there are these offences taking place, there’s unlawfulness happening in this contract, and commissioner, as the accounting officer, you need to stop the contract. What then happened is that in not acting in terms of his duties as the accounting officer, monies were in fact then paid out in the approximate value of R50 million and then the contract was stopped,” Johnson said.

Madlanga Commission continues with Andrea Johnson in the stand

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Johnson, who has been testifying before the commission for six days, was also questioned on why Masemola faces standalone PFMA charges not linked to any corruption-related offences.

Commission Chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga told Johnson that the IDAC’s attempt to justify the PFMA charges against Masemola by linking them to charges faced by other accused persons in the matter did not hold up legally.

“Because all that General Masemola is charged with are the PFMA offences. So when you look at him, those offences, insofar as General Masemola is concerned, are not additional to anything, are not related to anything. It’s just those PFMA offences only. And you cannot force the additional by merely relating to charges faced by other people, charges that have nothing to do with him whatsoever. And the cruel example I give actually makes the point abundantly clear,” Madlanga said.