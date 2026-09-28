Madlanga orders criminal charges against Khan over his non-attendance

Chairperson of the Madlanga Commission, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, has ordered that criminal charges be pursued against former Crime Intelligence Deputy Head, Major General Feroz Khan, for failing to comply with a subpoena requiring him to appear before the commission.

Madlanga ruled that Khan’s absence, including his failure to attend virtually, amounted to a “flagrant disregard” of the commission’s subpoena and a previous ruling.

The commission rejected Khan’s application for a postponement, stating that any outstanding concerns could have been raised while he was in attendance.

Justice Madlanga directed the Commission Secretary, Dr Nolitha Vukuza, to take necessary steps to lay criminal charges against Khan for his non-attendance.

“So, his non-appearance today is a flagrant disregard of a subpoena by this commission, and I repeat that it is unfortunate that his attorney is identifying himself with that flagrant disregard of the subpoena. I repeat, I find that very, very unfortunate,” says Justice Madlanga.

Livestream| Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day, 28 September 2026:

