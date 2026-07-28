Adv Andrea Johnson returns to the witness stand at Madlanga Inquiry

The former head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Adv Andrea Johnson, is expected to continue testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, she was grilled on IDAC’s legal basis for investigating seven crime intelligence officials, including the head, Dumisani Khumalo.

They were charged with fraud and corruption in connection with the appointment of former BMW engineer Dineo Mokwele to the position of crime intelligence brigadier.

While the fraud and corruption charges against Khumalo and six co-accused have been provisionally withdrawn, the circumstances surrounding their arrest are expected to remain a central focus of the commission.

Evidence leader Adv Mahlape Sello is expected to continue probing the Section 27 authorisation process to determine whether investigators had sufficient evidence before seeking summonses and whether the scope of their investigation was later expanded.

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on July 27, 2026: