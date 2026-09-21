Madlanga Inquiry: Sibanyoni resumes testimony after corrections

Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni has resumed reading his statement at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

This came after a brief adjournment to allow him to make a few corrections to his supplementary statement.

Some witnesses have implicated Sibanyoni in being part of a criminal syndicate known as the “Big Five.”

Earlier, the commission’s Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga granted Sibanyoni and his legal counsel time to make the amendments.

MADLANGA COMMISSION | Taxi boss and businessman Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni continues his testimony . Tune in to SABC News for the live broadcast. pic.twitter.com/16u5RvQShi — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 21, 2026

Justice Madlanga asked, “Mr Sibanyoni, do you confirm all the changes; the correctness?”

Sibanyoni answered, “I think so. Sorry, sorry. I think so”.

Justice Madlanga said, “You must be more categorical than this”.

Sibanyoni said, ” Yeah. That’s why I should have been given assistance, because it was almost too critical”.

Justice Madlanga then said, “Sorry? I should have given assistance in analysing all those small factors. I’m not sure I get you”.

Sibanyoni responded: “I’ve made the corrections, Chair. Yes.”

Video | Madlanga Commission | Sibanyoni’s legal team requests brief adjournment