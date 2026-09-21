Madlanga Inquiry: Sibanyoni resumes testimony after corrections

Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni has resumed reading his statement at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.
This came after a brief adjournment to allow him to make a few corrections to his supplementary statement.
Some witnesses have implicated Sibanyoni in being part of a criminal syndicate known as the “Big Five.”
Earlier, the commission’s Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga granted Sibanyoni and his legal counsel time to make the amendments.
MADLANGA COMMISSION | Taxi boss and businessman Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni continues his testimony . Tune in to SABC News for the live broadcast. pic.twitter.com/16u5RvQShi
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Justice Madlanga asked, “Mr Sibanyoni, do you confirm all the changes; the correctness?”
Sibanyoni answered, “I think so. Sorry, sorry. I think so”.
Justice Madlanga said, “You must be more categorical than this”.
Sibanyoni said, ” Yeah. That’s why I should have been given assistance, because it was almost too critical”.
Justice Madlanga then said, “Sorry? I should have given assistance in analysing all those small factors. I’m not sure I get you”.
Sibanyoni responded: “I’ve made the corrections, Chair. Yes.”