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Madlanga Inquiry: Sibanyoni resumes testimony after corrections

Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
  • Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
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  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni has resumed reading his statement at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

This came after a brief adjournment to allow him to make a few corrections to his supplementary statement.

Some witnesses have implicated Sibanyoni in being part of a criminal syndicate known as the “Big Five.”

Earlier, the commission’s Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga granted Sibanyoni and his legal counsel time to make the amendments.

Justice Madlanga asked, “Mr Sibanyoni, do you confirm all the changes; the correctness?”

Sibanyoni answered, “I think so. Sorry, sorry. I think so”.

Justice Madlanga said, “You must be more categorical than this”.

Sibanyoni said, ” Yeah. That’s why I should have been given assistance, because it was almost too critical”.

Justice Madlanga then said, “Sorry? I should have given assistance in analysing all those small factors. I’m not sure I get you”.

Sibanyoni responded: “I’ve made the corrections, Chair. Yes.”

 

Video | Madlanga Commission | Sibanyoni’s legal team requests brief adjournment

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