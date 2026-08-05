Madlanga Inquiry | Mchunu flew in forklift probe witness: Ramsamy

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria that a witness in the investigation into the alleged irregular procurement of a Crime Intelligence forklift was flown from Pretoria to the Eastern Cape through arrangements made by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Ramsamy testified that senior IDAC investigator Dylan Perumal informed her of the arrangements in January last year.

She told the commission’s Chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, that the witness was due to be consulted as part of Project Diversion, an investigation involving seven Crime Intelligence officials.

Madlanga asked, “What was your understanding of this? Did you understand it to mean that Minister Mchunu had paid the airfare? If not, what was your understanding?”

Ramsamy responded by saying, “My understanding is that all arrangements were made by Minister Mchunu for this witness to consult with Mr Perumal in the Eastern Cape.”

Madlanga further probed, “My focus is on flown. What did you understand that to mean?”

Ramsamy replied, “I had assumed that the minister’s office had paid for it, because I had later met this witness and he would not have been of financial means to have flown himself to the Eastern Cape.”

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