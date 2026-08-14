Madlanga Inquiry | Carrim refuses independent medical assessment

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard that North West businessman Suliman Carrim is refusing to undergo an independent medical assessment.

However, Commission Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga says the inquiry cannot simply accept that refusal, arguing it cannot rely solely on a medical report from Carrim’s personal doctor because of the doctor’s close relationship with him.

The inquiry, which is underway at Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, is investigating criminality, political interference, and corruption within the country’s criminal justice system.

Previously, the Commission ruled that Carrim must be evaluated by a truly independent medical specialist nominated by the relevant professional association, rather than by a doctor associated with him, to ensure an unbiased assessment of his fitness to testify.

Madlanga also questioned the credibility of the medical evidence, noting that the doctor’s explanations appeared to change after Carrim was seen in Cape Town despite the doctor submitting he could not appear before the Commission.

He says, “From where we are sitting, we don’t consider Mr Carrim’s doctor to be an objective expert. He is an expert that’s closely associated with Mr Carrim and who, from where we are sitting, unless we get another opinion, appears to us to be pushing Mr Carrim’s story.”

He says, “So very close to, if not analogous to, what courts have referred to as a hired gun in this sense. If a court wants to get an objective view, it will want to get someone who is independent, as opposed to someone who is closely associated with the person concerned, and this is exactly what we have here, a medical specialist who has been treating Mr Carrim for this lengthy period.”

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-Reporting by Puseletso Mokoena.