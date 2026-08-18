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Madlanga evidence suggest taxi boss Msibi was linked to dagga project

  • FILE | The Chairperson and commissioners at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

The Madlanga Commission has adjourned on Tuesday and will resume Wednesday morning.

Before the adjournment, the commission heard evidence suggesting that late taxi boss Mswazi Msibi was linked to a cannabis cultivation project operated through Jack Frost Pharmaceuticals in Germiston, Ekurhuleni.

Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson read WhatsApp messages extracted from Msibi’s cellphone into the record.

Chaskalson said the chats, photographs and videos appeared to show cultivation activities taking place before a licence dated 19 September 2022 was issued.

He added that investigators are still determining whether any other permit was in place at the time.

“But what it seems like is that what we are looking at is production that took place before a licence was issued, or certainly before this licence was issued. We will be making inquiries to establish what the true state of affairs was. If it wasn’t permitted, then this would be illegal cultivation of dagga, which would be a crime under the drugs… I forget what the Drugs Act is now called.”

Video: Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 161 | Tuesday, 18 August 2026

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