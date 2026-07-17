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Madlanga Commission’s Witness K arrested

Handcuffs depicting an arrest.
  • Handcuffs depicting an arrest.
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @SAPoliceService
Sashin Naidoo

Witness K, who testified at the Madlanga Commission in relation to the theft of precious stones valued at just under R15 million, has been arrested.

She was arrested during a joint operation by police and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) in Alberton, east of Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

Witness K was a Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) officer and then girlfriend of suspended Ekurhuleni Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

She told the Madlanga Commission that she and Mkhwanazi plotted the theft which also allegedly involved suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer Adrian MacKenzie and  former EMPD officer Kersha Stols.

 

VIDEO| Witness K’s testimony at the Madlanga Commission:

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