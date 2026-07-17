Madlanga Commission’s Witness K arrested

Witness K, who testified at the Madlanga Commission in relation to the theft of precious stones valued at just under R15 million, has been arrested.

She was arrested during a joint operation by police and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) in Alberton, east of Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

Witness K was a Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) officer and then girlfriend of suspended Ekurhuleni Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

She told the Madlanga Commission that she and Mkhwanazi plotted the theft which also allegedly involved suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police officer Adrian MacKenzie and former EMPD officer Kersha Stols.

BREAKING Witness K who testified before the Madlanga Commission about the theft of 14 million rand precious stones in 2023 has been arrested.

She testified that suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi knew about the bogus police operation and that they were in a… pic.twitter.com/tmgxPGaOKe — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) July 17, 2026

VIDEO| Witness K’s testimony at the Madlanga Commission:

