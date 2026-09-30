Madlanga Commission won’t sit on Thursday after Matlala postponement

The Madlanga Commission will not sit on Thursday, after the testimony of attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala was postponed to 14 December 2026.

Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson has indicated that Matlala could be called earlier if developments in his criminal trial create an available hearing window and sufficient notice can be given.

Commission Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has also criticised the evidence leaders for issuing Matlala’s subpoena late, saying it was unacceptable that he only received it shortly before his scheduled appearance.

“I know, Chaskalson that you are standing in and that it’s not your matter, but it is unacceptable that Mr. Matlala was only subpoenaed on the 25th.”

The Commission will now only resume on 9 November, following a break around the local government elections.

The Commission will also not sit on 2 October 2026, before holding in-camera hearings over the following two weeks.

The Inquiry plans to wrap up Phase Two in November before moving to Phase Three, which will include the return of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to the witness stand.

The Commission will then focus on its final report, which is due to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 25 January 2027.