Madlanga Commission to verify Carrim’s medical claims

The Madlanga Commission’s Chief Evidence Leader, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson, says the Commission will subpoena the hospitals where North West businessman Suleiman Carrim has received treatment, as well as his Cape Town doctor, to verify his medical consultations.

The move follows reports that Carrim was seen at a shopping centre in the Western Cape, travelling with an entourage and having lunch.

Carrim has cited ill health as the reason for his failure to appear before the Commission after allegedly suffering a heart attack.

His application for a postponement is due to be heard on Friday.

Chaskalson says the application must include detailed information about Carrim’s medical treatment and activities over the past four months.

Chaskalson says, “But what we do expect the postponement application to address is at least the following issues. The dates on which Mr. Carrim has been admitted to hospital over the last four months. The dates on which he’s attended medical consultations over the last four months. His travel movements over that period. Whether he’s attended social engagements over that period and whether he’s played any role in the management of his businesses over that period and if not who’s been responsible for these businesses which continue to turn over in his absence.”

Suliman Carrim’s doctor and hospital to be subpoenaed

Madlanga Commission | Spotlight on Suliman Carrim: Dr Mxolisi Mathebula