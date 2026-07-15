Madlanga Commission to subpoena Carrim’s medical records

The Madlanga Commission’s evidence leader in Pretoria, Advocate Matthew Chaskalson, says the Commission will subpoena the hospitals where North West businessman Suliman Carrim has received treatment, as well as his Cape Town doctor, to verify his medical consultations.

Chaskalson says Carrim’s postponement application, due to be heard on Friday, must provide details of his hospital admissions, medical appointments, travel, social engagements, and involvement in the management of his businesses over the past four months.

This comes after Carrim was allegedly seen at a Western Cape shopping centre traveling with an entourage and having lunch.

Carrim cited ill health for his failure to appear before the Commission. He had allegedly suffered a heart attack.

“But what we do expect the postponement application to address is at least the following issues. The dates on which Mr. Carrim has been admitted to hospital over the last four months. The dates on which he’s attended medical consultations over the last four months. His travel movements over that period, whether he’s attended social engagements over that period, and whether he’s played any role in the management of his businesses over that period, and if not, who’s been responsible for these businesses which continue to turn over in his absence,” he explains.

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 140 | Wednesday, 15 July 2026

