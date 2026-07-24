Madlanga Commission to hear Suliman Carrim’s postponement application

Proceedings at the Madlanga Commission will resume at two o’clock on Friday with the postponement application of North West businessman Suliman Carrim.

Carrim, who was expected to return to the Commission after his testimony in April, has been unable to do so due to ill health after allegedly suffering a heart attack.

He has been implicated in the Medicare 24 Tshwane District Police Service multi-million rand tender.

Carrim’s application for a postponement will be heard in an open session at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College.

The commission has ruled that, during the hearing, Carrim’s legal team and the evidence leaders may not disclose his medical condition, the nature of the treatment he is receiving, or the identity and field of practice of the healthcare professionals treating him.

They are also prohibited from revealing the residential or business addresses of Carrim’s family members.

Madlanga Commission | Commission to hear Carrim’s application for postponement