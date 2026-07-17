Madlanga Commission to hear Carrim’s application for postponement

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria is expected to hear North West businessman Sulieman Carrim’s application for a postponement on Friday morning.

He has been implicated in a multi-million-rand tender that the South African Police Service (SAPS) had awarded alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s company Medicare24.

Sulieman, who has not returned to the commission after apparently suffering a heart attack, is also accused of feigning illness to avoid testifying.

Carrim’s legal representative, Adv Kameel Premhid is expected to bring an application for a postponement.

The application is expected to outline the dates on which Carrim was admitted to hospital over the past four months, the dates of his medical consultations, his travel movements and whether he attended any social engagements during that period.

The request follows submissions by evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson, who told the commission that Carrim was allegedly spotted at a Western Cape shopping centre on Tuesday, where he was reportedly having lunch and moving around with an entourage.

DUMISANI KHUMALO

On Thursday, the inquiry heard that the prosecutor did not ask the magistrate to bar Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and six co-accused from entering their offices as part of their bail conditions.

The seven people have been charged with fraud and corruption arising from the appointment of engineer Dineo Mokwele as a crime intelligence brigadier.

The issue arose during stands for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Senior Investigator Padayachee’s testimony.

Evidence leader Adv Mahlape Sello questioned Padayachee on how bail conditions requiring him to facilitate access to crime intelligence offices for the accused had been imposed.

Sello says, “If this condition was never requested the magistrate imposed it nonetheless, why does the magistrate pick on you to be the person to collect anything that these accused require? How do we land there? Are you able to shed some light? You say you didn’t personally request it from the magistrate. You confirm that the prosecutor did not put it to the magistrate in open court.”

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day on July 16, 2026: