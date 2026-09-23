Madlanga Commission to hear Bafana Sindane’s postponement application

The Madlanga Commission is expected to hear an application for the postponement of taxi industry figure Oupa ‘Bafana’ Sindane’s testimony this Wednesday morning.

Sindane is also a co-accused, alongside taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, in the Kwaggafontein money-laundering and extortion case.

He is expected to testify about financial records, stokvel dealings, payments he received from Sibanyoni, as well as text messages exchanged between the two.

Commission Chairperson, retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga had this to say during the last sitting.

“An answering affidavit if any- must be filed at or midday on 22 September 2026, and a reply if any must be filed on 22 September 2026. The application will be heard 9:30 on 23 September 2026.”

Madlanga Commission | Sibanyoni’s legal team requests brief adjournment