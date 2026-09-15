Madlanga Commission resumes after two-week break

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will hear testimony on the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) as it resumes its hearings this Tuesday morning.

The Inquiry, which was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in September last year, has been tasked with investigating alleged political interference, corruption and criminal infiltration of the criminal justice system.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels says the testimony will focus on the alleged infiltration of the JMPD by criminal networks, as well as alleged collusion between JMPD officers and criminal syndicates.

“Upon the resumption of its public hearings on Tuesday, the Commission will shift focus to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), one of the law enforcement agencies listed in the Commission’s terms of reference.”

“Tuesday marks day 173 of the Commission’s hearings and the Commission will hear testimony regarding infiltration of the JMPD by criminal networks and collusion between JMPD officers and criminal syndicates,” adds Michaels.

Madlanga Commission | One year since first public hearing: