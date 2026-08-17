Madlanga Commission | Matlala admits to past prison sentence

Alleged cartel kingpin, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has confirmed to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that he has previously served time in prison.

Matlala is being questioned about his relationship with senior police officers, his business dealings with the state and his alleged ties to the criminal underworld.

He is also facing questions about the controversial multimillion-rand Medicare 24 Tshwane Districts tender and alleged criminal cartel dealings.

Matlala was arrested last year on charges of attempted murder of several people.

He is being held at the Kgosi Mampuru prison.

Matlala says, “I confirm that I’m currently facing two charges, separated pending matters as set out below. I have a pending case in the High Court of South Africa. I was arrested and charged by members of the PKTT (Political Killing Task Team) on the 14th of May 2025. I have been indicted on charges of attempted murder and money laundering…I am also facing a case that is pending in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. I was formally charged with corruption and money laundering on the 24th of March 2026.”

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FIRE ALARM

Earlier, the commission assured South Africans that proceedings will run smoothly following a fire alarm that went off ahead of Matlala’s scheduled appearance.

Matlala was originally scheduled to appear before the Commission on the first of September, but his testimony has been brought forward to Monday and Tuesday.

The inquiry’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, says all necessary security measures have been put in place to ensure that Matlala’s testimony proceeds smoothly.