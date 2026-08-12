Madlanga Commission hears R2.3m deposited into cop, wife’s accounts

The Madlanga Commission has heard that approximately R2.3 million was deposited into the bank accounts of Cash-in-Transit task team leader Lieutenant-Colonel Deena Govender and his wife.

This is according to Deputy Director of Investigations at IPID, Len John, who has now concluded his testimony before the commission.

John says close to R500,000 was paid in cash to conveyancing attorneys in connection to a R2.3 million property purchase.

John, who testified about gangs in the greater Durban area and alleged police involvement, has alleged that the financial evidence can be linked to a R2.5 million hit allegedly placed on a tow-truck operator.

“Bevan Loftus was informed that Clive Nica had offered Lieutenant Colonel Deena Govender R2.5 million to kill him. On the 25th of January, 2023, Bevan Loftus phoned Clive Nica to confront him about this. A recording of this call has been retained, and a transcript of the call is contained in the bundle, as appears from the transcript.”

Video: Madlanga Commission | IPID KZN Deputy Director for Investigations, Len John testifies