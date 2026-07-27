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Madlanga Commission hears PKTT affidavit evidence from Johnson

FILE| Chairperson and commissioners at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.
  • FILE| Chairperson and commissioners at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson has told the Madlanga Commission that allegations involving the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) appeared in a supplementary Section 27 affidavit.

This is despite her earlier testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee that IDAC was not investigating the PKTT.

Evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello questioned Johnson about why references to the PKTT and the so-called “forklift patches” were absent from the Section 27 affidavit before the Commission, despite appearing in another version of the affidavit.

“The section 27 affidavit we have been sitting with here and working on is not the section 27 affidavit. The section 27 affidavit, and we agree it has to be one, had references to the forklift patches and had direct reference to the PKTT, both of which are missing in our version.”

 

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