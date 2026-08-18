Madlanga Commission: Nkosi allegedly fake-authorized Czech “grabbers”

The Madlanga Commission has heard evidence of WhatsApp messages detailing plans for a demonstration of sophisticated cellphone surveillance technology known as International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catchers, or “grabbers”.

MADLANGA COMMISSION | Sergeant Fannie Nkosi allegedly authorised and shared a draft letter with taxi boss Jothan Msibi that made it appear cellphone grabbers sourced from the Czech Republic were intended for SAPS use. pic.twitter.com/iVTSx2utOs — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 18, 2026

The messages show conversations between suspended Police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi and Shaun Jacobs, a representative linked to Czech technology company Invasys.

MADLANGA COMMISSION | Adv Chaskalson says the implicated individuals were involved in the sale of high-tech jammers and allegedly sought to market the technology to Eswatini while presenting themselves as acting on behalf of the state. pic.twitter.com/CzflfWTUXG — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 18, 2026

Chief Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson told the commission that a draft letter sent by Jacobs was intended to be placed on a SAPS letterhead by Nkosi to facilitate the demonstration of the interception equipment.

MADLANGA COMMISSION | Chief Evidence Leader Adv Chaskalson SC is reading into evidence WhatsApp messages extracted from the phone of slain taxi boss Jothan “King Mswazi” Msibi. pic.twitter.com/gqaZxO2888 — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 18, 2026

The contents of the messages were read into the record by Chaskalson after they were extracted from the cellphone of the late taxi boss, Mswazi Msibi.

“So an IMSI Catcher is something that catches a mobile identity, and in colloquial terms it’s a grabber. What it does is it’s a surveillance device that mimics a legitimate cell phone tower, cellular tower, and it tricks nearby mobile phones to connect with it rather than the cell phone tower. And then you can download what is on the communications from the mobile phones that are connected to your grabber as opposed to the nearby cell phone tower.”

LIVE | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry day 262 | Tuesday, 18 August 2026: