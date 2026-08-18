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Madlanga Commission: Nkosi allegedly fake-authorized Czech “grabbers”

  • Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Commissioner Adv Sandile Khumalo at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

The Madlanga Commission has heard evidence of WhatsApp messages detailing plans for a demonstration of sophisticated cellphone surveillance technology known as International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catchers, or “grabbers”.

The messages show conversations between suspended Police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi and Shaun Jacobs, a representative linked to Czech technology company Invasys.

Chief Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson told the commission that a draft letter sent by Jacobs was intended to be placed on a SAPS letterhead by Nkosi to facilitate the demonstration of the interception equipment.

The contents of the messages were read into the record by Chaskalson after they were extracted from the cellphone of the late taxi boss, Mswazi Msibi.

“So an IMSI Catcher is something that catches a mobile identity, and in colloquial terms it’s a grabber. What it does is it’s a surveillance device that mimics a legitimate cell phone tower, cellular tower, and it tricks nearby mobile phones to connect with it rather than the cell phone tower. And then you can download what is on the communications from the mobile phones that are connected to your grabber as opposed to the nearby cell phone tower.”

LIVE | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry day 262 | Tuesday, 18 August 2026: 

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